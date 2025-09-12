Foxwoods announces permanent closures of popular restaurant, nightclub

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino announced on Friday the permanent closures of a popular restaurant and nightclub that have both been welcoming guests for nearly 20 years.

Shrine Nightclub and Red Lantern have closed their doors for good, a casino spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The closures mark the beginning of a “new era” for the largest resort casino in the Northeast, according to the spokesperson.

“Foxwoods is entering a new era of nightlife, and while we close the chapter on Shrine Nightclub, what lies ahead promises to raise the bar higher than ever,” the statement read. “A first-of-its-kind venue in the Northeast is on the horizon, with additional exciting updates to be revealed in the coming months.”

Additionally, the spokesperson said that Foxwoods’ Centrale Fox Tower will transform into a “dynamic lounge that seamlessly transitions into a high-energy nightlife experience” beginning this month.

Foxwoods opened its doors in 1992 and offers over 1,900 luxury hotel rooms, a massive outlet shopping space, and expansive gaming floors, among an array of dining options and other amenities.

