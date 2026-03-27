Foxborough residents say fans used backyards as bathrooms amid traffic after pre-World Cup match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents in Foxborough are grading the town’s handling of Thursday’s Brazil-France international friendly match. For many who live in the area, big events are nothing new, but some homeowners say this test ahead of the World Cup did not quite pass; for some, it crossed a line.

Ring camera footage shared with Boston 25 shows gridlock traffic, but neighbors say the woods in the distance saw more than just bumper-to-bumper.

“I noticed only one girl who, you know, dropped her pants and went to the bathroom, and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Foxborough Gail Pratt told Boston 25 News.

Pratt says drivers were pulling over and using her yard as a bathroom.

“I’ve never ever seen this with all the games, the football games, any of the other soccer games, concerts, I had never seen this happen,” said Pratt.

With World Cup crowds expected to arrive soon, town and transportation officials voiced that they’ve prepared for months, working to improve traffic flow and increase public transit options, but neighbors like Gail say this is a new concern that should be handled before more crowds make their way to Foxborough.

“We’re going to be getting people coming from probably all over the world, who aren’t going to know where they’re going, causing more of a backup,” Pratt said.

Neighbors like Connie Wigmore say this is nothing new, but she’s also not surprised.

“I certainly didn’t have anybody in my yard,” Wigmore said. “We’re used to it, and yesterday was more than normal, but we’re used to the traffic. We know when the games are, we know when the concerts are, and we know when to stay home or just plan accordingly.”

Connie says it comes with the territory of living close to the stadium.

“I think the police usually have a really good grasp of the situation. I know they’re hoping to keep everybody out in the Route 1 area, and that’s what they do for the football games, so I have faith, and it’s only seven games, it’s only seven days, like I think we’ll survive,” Wigmore said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Foxborough Police Department to ask if they’re aware of these concerns.

Residents tell me they want better traffic control, more access to restrooms, and even suggest porta-potties on residential streets before massive World Cup crowds arrive.

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