Foxboro select board to review license for World Cup

The Foxboro Select Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the entertainment license for the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium.

Town officials are demanding $7.7 million in funding for security assistance to host the international event.

The Select Board has stated it will not license the tournament if the requested money is not provided to the town.

This ultimatum comes as Foxboro prepares to host seven World Cup games at Gillette Stadium, which will be named Boston Stadium.

The following games are set to be played at Gillette:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

The teams playing in the remaining two Boston dates — June 29 and July 9 — will be determined during the 2026 tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will last 39 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

