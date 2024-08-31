Four people hurt after explosion at gas station in Bellingham

Emergency crews responded to an explosion that left four people with burn injuries in Bellingham Friday night.

Members of the Bellingham Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported explosion at the SavMore Gas Station on South Main Street just after 6:00 p.m.

Responders at the scene found four contract workers suffering from burns, two of whom had severe injuries.

All four people injured in the explosion were taken to be treated at the Burn Unit at Rhode Island Hospital, police and fire officials said.

Bellingham explosion

Bellingham police, Bellingham fire and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the explosion.

Fire officials classified the explosion as a “flash fire” that quickly extinguished itself. The gas station will also undergo compliance testing, officials said.

The names of the injured workers will not be released.

