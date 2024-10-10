Four people arrested on warrants after triple stabbing in Lynn, police say

LYNN, Mass. — Four people from Lynn and Dorchester have been arrested on warrants following a triple stabbing in Lynn over the weekend, police said Thursday.

Luis Alvarez, 40, of Lynn, has been charged with attempted murder, police said in a statement.

Ralph Ozul, 36, and Oliveer Borsiquot, 25, both of Lynn, and Hakeem Ricker, 27, of Dorchester, are each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the area of 98 Willow St. for a reported stabbing.

Three victims were found at the scene with serious knife injuries after a confrontation outside.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the responding officers, who provided life-saving medical care at the scene, all three victims were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries that are now considered non-life-threatening,” police said in their statement.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the responding officers for their life-saving efforts, commend our Detectives for their thorough investigation and thank the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance,” Lynn Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

