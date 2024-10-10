Local

Four people arrested on warrants after triple stabbing in Lynn, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Lynn Police cruiser (Lynn Police Department Facebook)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

LYNN, Mass. — Four people from Lynn and Dorchester have been arrested on warrants following a triple stabbing in Lynn over the weekend, police said Thursday.

Luis Alvarez, 40, of Lynn, has been charged with attempted murder, police said in a statement.

Ralph Ozul, 36, and Oliveer Borsiquot, 25, both of Lynn, and Hakeem Ricker, 27, of Dorchester, are each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the area of 98 Willow St. for a reported stabbing.

Three victims were found at the scene with serious knife injuries after a confrontation outside.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the responding officers, who provided life-saving medical care at the scene, all three victims were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries that are now considered non-life-threatening,” police said in their statement.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the responding officers for their life-saving efforts, commend our Detectives for their thorough investigation and thank the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance,” Lynn Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read