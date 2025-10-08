Four officers injured, 13 arrested after protest on Boston Common turns violent, police say

BOSTON — Over a dozen people have been arrested after a protest on the Boston Common turned violent Tuesday night and several officers were injured, according to Boston police.

Eight males and five females were arrested Tuesday after the crowd of protestors began to leave the Common and move to the area of Tremont Street and Winter Street shortly before 7:00 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson said.

According to police, protesters then turned on police, kicking a cruiser, assaulting officers, blocking traffic and setting off devices that put clouds of red smoke in the air.

Four officers were injured during the encounter, two of whom needed further treatment at a hospital, police say.

Initial reports indicate some of the officers had broken bones, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, police say.

Boston police said that as of 9:00 p.m., none of the individuals had been booked.

More details will be made available on Wednesday morning, police say.

