Four juveniles arrested after several firearms and two stolen vehicles were recovered in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested four juveniles and recovered several firearms and two stolen cars in Dedham on Friday.

The Troop H Community Action Team (CAT Team) had received reports of several motor vehicle thefts, including a white Volkswagen Jetta stolen out of Boston, a Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen out of Milton, and a white Honda CR-V stolen out of Braintree.

Then, just before 10 p.m., CAT Team Troopers located the Cherokee and the CR-V in an empty parking lot at a dead-end street in Dedham. Once the vehicles were confirmed stolen, Troopers secured the scene for processing.

Shortly afterward, a Silver Honda Pilot drove down the dead-end street, but once it saw troopers, it reversed direction back to the main road. CAT Team Troopers believed this vehicle was returning to the parking lot to pick up the stolen vehicles and initiated a motor vehicle stop.

Before the troopers were able to approach the vehicle to speak with the occupants, they saw that several passengers inside the vehicle began to move frantically. Before they reached the car, the rear door opened, and a young male jumped out and fled.

Troopers detained three other individuals who also tried to flee.

Once troopers got the scene under control, the driver told Troopers that she was working as a rideshare driver and did not know the suspects. Troopers then searched the car and found four firearms where the suspects were seated. An additional search led to three other firearms being located.

Several of the weapons contained large capacity magazines, one of the weapon’s serial numbers was defaced, and another was found with a switch device, a small, illegal attachment that makes a pistol fully automatic.

When Troopers searched the three suspects as part of the standard arrest process, they discovered a 40MM round on one of the suspects.

A short time later, Boston Police located the fourth outstanding suspect on River Street behind a business.

Police transported all four suspects for booking. No information is available regarding their identities because they are juveniles.

The Bail Commissioner ordered that all suspects not be held on bail, and Police transferred them to the Department of Youth Services.

All suspects will be charged with:

Possession of a loaded machine gun — (1 count)

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device — (3 counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card — (4 counts)

Possession of a firearm without an FID card — (4 counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license — (4 counts)

Defacing a firearm serial number — (1 count)

Additionally, one of the juveniles will be charged with resisting arrest.

The State Police expressed gratitude to their partners at the Dedham and Boston Police Departments for their collaboration in this incident.

Anyone with information about criminal activity, including auto theft and illegal firearms, is encouraged to share it with local or state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

