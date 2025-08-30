Local

Four injured after crash involving ambulance in East Bridgewater

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Four people were hurt following a crash involving an ambulance in East Bridgewater.

According to police, on Friday, around 9:47 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Bedford Street (Route 18) and West Street (Route 106) for a report of a crash.

Preliminary investigation says a Bridgewater Fire Department ambulance, which was traveling north on Route 18 with its emergency lights and siren activated while transporting a patient to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, collided with a passenger vehicle.

Two firefighters/paramedics who were inside the ambulance, the patient being transported at the time of the crash, and a passenger from the other vehicle were all transported by additional ambulances from East Bridgewater and Bridgewater to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

