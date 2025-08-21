Former students, teachers, unearth time capsule at Worcester school

WORCESTER, Mass. — A fun memory made Wednesday at Burncoat High School in Worcester, as former students and staff opened a time capsule buried decades ago.

Members of the Class of 2000 and their teachers dug up memories from the dawn of the millennia.

Boston 25 News Photojournalist Bob Goodale was there for the unveiling, showing how students and staff of yesteryear bridged the past to the present.

“This event brought together former teachers, students, and staff to celebrate the school’s history,” said William Foley, who was a history teacher at Burncoat in 2000 and now serves as Executive Director of Schools, Burncoat Quadrant, in the Worcester Public Schools. “It’s amazing to see memories from 2000 resurface and inspire reflection on how far our school community has come.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group