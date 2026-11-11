Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell convicted of killing Sandra Birchmore, unborn baby

Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

The jury reached its verdict after about 15 hours of deliberations, finding Farwell guilty in connection with Birchmore’s death nearly six years ago.

“I do believe that justice was served today in this courthouse,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said following the verdict.

Prosecutors said Farwell killed the 23-year-old Birchmore and then staged her death to look like a suicide in an effort to conceal their sexual relationship.

“He manipulated her. He took advantage of her vulnerabilities to satisfy his illicit criminal desires,” Foley said. “As a sworn police officer, Farwell knew there would be serious professional and personal consequences if anyone found out about his relationship with Sandra.”

Birchmore had joined the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers program when she was 12 years old.

“Farwell wasted no time beginning to groom Sandra and lure her into his depraved world,” Foley said. “Sandra was only 15 years old when he took her virginity. Farwell was 27 years old. At that time, that is statutory rape.”

Over the course of the four-week trial, jurors heard testimony from 50 witnesses as prosecutors laid out their case that Farwell strangled Birchmore to death.

The evidence included text messages about Birchmore’s pregnancy and surveillance video showing Farwell leaving Birchmore’s Canton apartment around the time she died.

Foley said that just 12 hours after Farwell killed Birchmore, he was at a hospital with his wife as she gave birth to the couple’s third child.

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Foley said. “Sandra’s death was initially ruled a suicide and Farwell went on with his life, believing he, quite literally, had gotten away with murder.”

Nearly six years after Birchmore and her unborn son were found dead, federal authorities said the guilty verdict finally brought a measure of justice to Birchmore and her family.

“Sandra deserved a future. She deserved to be heard,” said Ted Docks, FBI Special Agent in Charge. “And today, after years of pain, grief, and uncertainty, the justice system has finally spoken on her behalf.”

Farwell is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3. Prosecutors said the convictions carry a mandatory life sentence.

Farwell’s defense team had not responded to a request for comment.

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