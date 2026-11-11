‘Grateful’: Stoughton police chief reacts to Matthew Farwell guilty verdict

After a jury found former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell guilty for the murder of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and causing the death of her unborn child, Stoughton’s Police Chief Donna McNamara shared her thoughts on the verdict.

McNamara is currently on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing dispute with Stoughton town officials. She was chief of the department at the time Birchmore was murdered in 2021.

McNamara said it’s been her life’s work over these last five years “to ensure justice would be served.”

“Grateful. My initially thought is grateful,” McNamara said.

McNamara ordered an internal affairs investigation one day after Birchmore was found dead.

“Originally opening the internal affairs investigation was pivotal,” McNamara said.

19 months later, the investigation revealed three former Stoughton police officers, including Farwell, had an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore. It started when she was 15 years old and part of the department’s youth explorers program.

“He took those initiatives to begin the grooming process of Sandra. She was a vulnerable young girl and that’s all on him,” McNamara said.

Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide. It took more than three years for federal prosecutors to take over the case and charge Farwell with murder.

“They used a lot of that case to work off of,” McNamara said.

When asked about how something like this could have happened with a member of her department, McNamara responded, “I think it starts with the character and the poor character of the individual first.”

She said regaining the trust of the public throughout this case started with transparency.

“It started with telling the public what was discovered in that internal affairs investigation and every member of the department committed to rebuilding trust,” McNamara said.

She added that right now the focus should remain on remembering Sandra and acknowledging she will never be forgotten.

“Her family, I hope they get some peace with this verdict. It’ll never bring her back,” McNamara said.

McNamara said she and the department are committed to continuing to rebuild trust within their community.

Watch McNamara’s full interview with Boston 25 below:

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