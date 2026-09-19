Former Plymouth officer, husband indicted on child sex crimes

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A former Plymouth Police Officer and her husband have been indicted on charges connected to a child sex crime investigation, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband Daniel Forand, 37, faced multiple sex abuse and rape chares. Forand was indicted on 7 counts of Indecent Assault and Battery, 9 counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, 2 counts of Rape and one count of Assault and Battery. Pelrine was indicted on 3 counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, and 2 counts of Rape of a Child.

Back on March 15, an adult male victim had went into the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Middleborough to report that he had been sexually assaulted: first by Forand, then by both Forand and Pelrine together, multiple times from 2019-2025.

Pelrine was placed on leave on March 17 after Massachusetts State Police notified the Plymouth Police Department of an active criminal investigation.

As a result of the investigation, both Pelrine and Forand were put into custody on March 26th.

Both will be arraigned on the previous charges in Superior Court at a later, unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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