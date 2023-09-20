Former Patriots Super Bowl champion Dion Lewis arrested at Florida hotel and casino

Former Patriots Super Bowl champion Dion Lewis is facing charges after an incident at a Florida hotel and casino, according to reports.

Lewis, who helped the Patriots win their fifth championship by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, was arrested at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa on Monday, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Police say Lewis was “unruly and belligerent” and refused to leave the premises, according to police.

The former running back was in custody for about eight hours before being released on bond.

Lewis spent three seasons in Foxboro from 2015 to 2017, playing in two Super Bowls. Lewis had a career year in 2017, racking up 896 yards on 180 rushing attempts. Lewis signed with the Tennesse Titans as a free agent in 2018 and finished his career as a member of the Giants in 2020.

