Burlington fan concerned he bought ‘ghost ticket’ to FIFA match

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Back in the spring, Burlington’s Daniel Rubin jumped at the chance to buy tickets to this Friday’s Scotland vs. Morocco match at Foxboro’s Boston Stadium.

So, on the popular ticket reseller site StubHub, he paid nearly two thousand dollars for three tickets.

“Stub Hub had the best prices for three tickets,” Rubin told me. “I wanted to spend less than a thousand dollars a ticket at the time, in March, that was the price before the fees. So, I splurged and bought three tickets to that game.”

But now, with only two days to go to the big match, Daniel’s FIFA tickets still have not shown up in his account

When he contacted StubHub, Rubin said he was told those tickets might not appear until 3 pm Friday, three hours before kickoff.

And if they don’t, under StubHub’s Fan Protect Guarantee, he’s entitled to a refund or comparable tickets if available.

“I don’t want to wait till the last minute and risk all that money and all that stress and maybe not have tickets,” Rubin said.

“Do you think you bought a ghost ticket?” Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward asked Rubin.

“I think so,” he said.

“These tickets might not exist,” Ward said.

“They might not,” Rubin replied

Dan’s story is not unique.

In fact, other fans are also waiting for tickets bought through 3rd party re-sellers that might never be delivered.

Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau tells me fans using third-party sellers are not buying tickets; they are buying reservations to buy tickets.

And that’s how problems happen.

For the World Cup, Fleming says the advice, buy directly from FIFA.

“If people are interested in purchasing tickets, they should go directly to the website or understand that they are in some cases, rolling the dice to receiving these tickets,” Fleming said. “This is not uncommon. Fans should not let excitement override caution.”

For Dan Rubin, he can only wait.

“I’m hoping Stub Hub comes through and does the right thing,” he said.

A representative for StubHub said the company is looking into Dan Rubin’s situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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