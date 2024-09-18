Former Patriots Super Bowl champion accused of assaulting 82-year-old man at Planet Fitness

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former NFL player who won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted an 82-year-old man at Planet Fitness in Rhode Island last month.

Patrick Pass, 46, is charged with assault on a person over 60 causing bodily injury, according to the North Providence Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the workout facility in North Providence on Aug. 28 found the elderly victim suffering from injuries to his lower back, police said.

Pass allegedly shoved the man, causing him to fall to the ground, after an apparent argument over a piece of exercise equipment, an investigation into the incident revealed.

Pass appeared in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX and started at fullback in New England’s Super Bowl XXXIX victory over Philadelphia.

In seven seasons with New England, Pass tallied more than 500 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns.

Pass has since been arraigned in Providence’s 3rd District Court after his arrest. He is due back in court in December.

Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

