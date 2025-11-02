Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren has passed away

NEWTON, Mass. — Setti Warren, the former Mayor of Newton, passed away on Sunday. He was 55 years old.

His death was announced Sunday evening by Harvard University.

Warren served as the mayor from 2010 to 2018, becoming the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Massachusetts.

In 2017, Warren launched an unsuccessful bid to become the Governor of Massachusetts before ultimately dropping out due to financial reasons.

Prior to becoming Mayor, Warren worked in numerous offices in the White House under the Clinton administration from 1996 to 2000. In 2003, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

“It’s often said that the measure of a person’s life is found in their service to others—and by that standard, Setti’s life stands as an example to us all," penned Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy M. Weinstein and Harvard College Dean David Deming. “From his history-making tenure as mayor of his beloved hometown of Newton, to his multiple White House appointments, to his leadership of FEMA’s New England operations, to his Naval service in Iraq, Setti devoted his life to improving the lives of others."

Following his time in politics, Warren served as the Director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

“He will be remembered as a visionary and tireless leader who helped steer these institutions as they hosted prominent speakers and fellows from across the political divide, conducted groundbreaking research, and fostered debate and engagement on the most challenging issues of our time.”

Warren leaves behind his wife, Tassy, and his two children, John and Abigail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

