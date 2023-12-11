Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal bringing 6 of his chicken restaurants to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Longtime NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is opening six of his fast-casual chicken restaurants in Massachusetts.

Big Chicken, a concept founded by O’Neal, recently announced that it signed an agreement with Restaurant Brands International (QSR) that will bring locations to Boston, the MetroWest, Cape Cod, and the North Shore regions of the Bay State.

“With a deep-rooted history in Boston and its restaurant scene, we are thrilled to venture into the exciting world of Big Chicken,” Barry Lattuca of QSR said. “When we went for the discovery day, we knew it was the right fit because we truly love the product and the passion behind it. For us, it’s not just about the celebrity connection; it’s about the food. We can’t wait to expand the brand’s presence along the coast of Boston.”

The newest franchise agreement in Boston will add to the 300-plus locations in development nationwide for Big Chicken.

Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio, as well as in New York’s UBS Arena, The Comcast Center in Philadelphia, The Moody Center in Austin, the Footprint Center and ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport, and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s restaurant is known for a menu that fuses his home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors.

“From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal,” the chain’s website states.

Big Chicken didn’t reveal the exact location of all six restaurants, but Simon Property Group in October said a location is coming to the North Shore Mall.

