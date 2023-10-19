Former Celtics star Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his fried chicken chain to the North Shore

PEABODY, Mass. — Shaquille O’Neal is known for a lot of different things including basketball, rapping, acting, and now owning a fried chicken chain restaurant.

Shaq’s Big Chicken is opening it’s first ever location in Massachusetts, and it’s located inside the North Shore Mall.

From crispy chicken to homemade milkshakes, Shaquille O’Neal’s famous Big Chicken allows diners to taste some of Shaq’s favorite childhood meals.

But, this isn’t the only new addition to the Bay State.

Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, the premiere shopping and dining destination serving the coastal communities north of Boston, is thrilled to announce two additional new retailers, Gametime Lanes & Entertainment and Immersive Gamebox.

Gametime Lanes & Entertainment will have feature 12 lanes of ten pin bowling, axe throwing, two bars, a full pub menu, and a 6,000 square foot arcade while Immersive Gamebox will offer a hyper-immersive and revolutionized gaming experience.

These locations are set to open at the mall by 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group