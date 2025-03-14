Former MGH medical assistant sentenced to 9-12 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients

A former medical assistant convicted of sexually assaulting four patients was sentenced today to 9 to 12 years in prison Friday.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury returned six guilty verdicts for indecent assault and battery against Damien Knighton earlier this month.

He was ordered to serve 3 years of probation following the prison time.

Additionally, Knighton was ordered to register as a sex offender and never work in the Massachusetts medical field again.

The 41-year-old was a medical assistant at Back Bay Medical Center, where victims alleged he tricked them into going into exam rooms where he assaulted them.

A civil suit has also been filed against Mass General Hospital.

“It is important that MGH is held to account for what Knighton was allowed to do and to ensure that MGH never again allows its employees to have free rein to sexually abuse patients,” said attorney Tyler Fox.

25 Investigates spoke exclusively with one of the victims in this case who shared their story as a warning to others.

