25 Investigates: Man allegedly sexually assaulted by medical assistant suing Mass General Hospital

When we go to the doctor’s office, most of us trust the professionals when they tell us we need examinations and tests. But one man told Boston 25′s Kerry Kavanaugh his trust was violated when a medical assistant placed him in an exam room and then, under the guise of it being medically necessary, touched him inappropriately and sexually abused him.

He turned to 25 Investigates hoping to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

A warning to readers we are diving into a sensitive topic.

We’re calling him ‘M’. As a survivor of sexual assault, Boston 25 News is not disclosing his identity and in the video version of this story, we are disguising his voice.

“It’s a place I felt safe,” said ‘M’.

The safe place ‘M’ is referring to is Back Bay Healthcare Center, a primary care office affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

‘M’ was there in January 2023 for a routine check-up.

He saw his doctor, got some lab work.

Then he says he was approached by a staff member, he assumed was a nurse or doctor, who said he needed to return to an exam room and told him to undress.

“So, he starts patting my legs, examining my skin and all the way up,” ‘M’ says.

‘M’ says the staffer was seemingly examining his skin then proceeded to fondle his genital area.

At the time, was trusting that it was medically necessary.

“I think if he stopped there, the chances are I would have just gone home,” says ‘M’.

25 Investigates pulled criminal indictments indicating the staffer didn’t stop there.

‘M’ says he proceeded to do a rectal exam, twice.

“He made a comment like, ‘we do this, or we ask questions like this because, to determine if you’re taking Viagra or Cialis. And I said, and I don’t. And then I think he was done.”

He says the person cleaned him with a paper towel and told him he could go.

“As soon as I’m walking outside, I don’t know. I started feeling a little bit weird,” says ‘M’.

He says he was in shock but still reported what happened to both medical office staff and Boston Police before he even left the office.

As the investigation unfolded, ‘M’ discovered the person who he says assaulted him, Damian Knighton, was a medical assistant, someone not authorized to conduct any type of exam.

“There’s clearly, there is no supervision because someone like that can do that. He clearly knows all those loopholes,” says ‘M’.

“This should never should have happened to my client,” says Tyler Fox, an attorney representing ‘M’, who’s now suing Mass General Hospital and the doctor’s office.

The lawsuit obtained by 25 Investigates claims the institution allowed “…their employees unfettered access to vulnerable patients without direct supervision, oversight, or monitoring.”

“It’s their job to make sure that patients are not just taking care of their health is taken care of, but that they’re safe. And they haven’t been doing that,” Fox said.

25 Investigates reached out to Mass General Hospital. A spokesperson sent a statement via email.

“As an organization dedicated to providing safe, high quality healthcare to our patients, we are deeply troubled by these allegations and we are fully cooperating with investigators.

In response to any allegations of employee misconduct, we conduct multidisciplinary reviews to identify any new safeguards or procedures that we could implement that would help ensure safer, higher quality care in the future.

We have strong systems and processes in place to thoroughly investigate any complaint that we receive and have implemented comprehensive safety measures to protect our patients, including a strengthened chaperone policy, reinforcing best practices, and empowering the patient’s voice. These allegations are not reflective of the tens of thousands of incredible healthcare professionals who are on the front lines supporting patients each and every day across Mass General Brigham. We are thankful to them and grateful to our patients for their courage in ensuring law enforcement holds individuals who violate the law accountable.”

But Fox says if the hospital had taken more steps after ‘M’ came forward, it might have prevented others from falling victim. He pointed out a different case involving a medical assistant at Mass General Dermatology that surfaced in June.

“I feel violated, trusting a place I’ve been going for such a long, long time,” says ‘M’.

‘M’ hopes sharing his story will encourage survivors of sexual assault to come forward, and force medical institutions to examine what they’re doing to ensure patients are protected.

Since “M’ came forward, 3 more patients reported sexual assaults by this same medical assistant.

Damian Khighton’s criminal trial is set to begin in November. Kavanaugh reached out to the attorney representing Knighton in the criminal case. He had no comment.

