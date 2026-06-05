Former McDonald’s employee accused of putting French fries in mouth due in court

The former McDonald’s employee accused of putting French fries in her mouth before serving them to a customer is due in court. — The former McDonald’s employee accused of putting French fries in her mouth before serving them to a customer is due in court.

According to court documents obtained Monday by Boston 25 News, 22-year-old Kaylie Santos, of Southbridge, has been charged with distributing food with a harmful substance. The charge stems from an April 9, 2026, incident at the McDonald’s on East Main Street.

Investigators say the video, recorded on a Snapchat account, shows Santos taking handfuls of French fries, placing them in her mouth, and then putting them back into a carton.

Police identified the customer as a Southbridge woman who later told investigators she had eaten the fries before seeing the video online.

Santos, the manager at the Southbridge McDonald’s, knew the customer from a prior relationship; court documents indicate they had been together for about two years, and Santos was allegedly upset about their October 2024 breakup.

The restaurant has since taken action, and the employees involved are no longer working there.

Police say there’s surveillance video of the incident as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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