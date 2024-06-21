Former Massachusetts state senator and his sister indicted on federal charges

BOSTON — Former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran and his sister were indicted on federal charges Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the pair is accused of “allegedly attempting to cover up a sham job offer from the sister’s company to Tran.”

Dean Tran, 48, of Fitchburg, was indicted on one count of obstruction of justice and one count of making a false statement.

His sister, Tuyet T. Martin, 54, of Pelham, N.H., was indicted on two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of perjury.

Martin was arrested Friday morning and will appear in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon. Tran is not scheduled to face a judge until a later date.

Tran served as an elected member of the Massachusetts State Senate, representing Worcester and Middlesex counties from 2017 to 2021.

Tran was first arrested on federal charges in November 2023 tied to a COVID fraud investigation, for allegedly scheming to defraud the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and collecting income that he failed to report to the IRS, prosecutors said.

“Anyone who obstructs a federal investigation is attempting to subvert the course of justice,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

“Today, former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran and his sister Tuyet Martin are accused of doing exactly that, in an effort conceal Mr. Tran’s alleged attempts to steal tens of thousands of dollars from public assistance programs at the expense of those in need,” said Cohen. “Make no mistake, the FBI and our partners will not hesitate to bring to justice anyone foolish enough to try to interfere with our cases.”

“The indictment and arrest of Tuyet T. Martin demonstrates the IRS’s commitment to not only prosecuting those who break the law but also those who knowingly and willfully obstruct Federal investigations,” said Special Agent in Charge, Harry T. Chavis Jr., Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations. “Martin lied to Special Agents in an effort to obstruct an ongoing Federal investigation. Martin attempted to protect her brother, former State Senator Dean Tran, from being arrested but now she must face justice for her actions.”

The charge of obstruction of justice provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney.

