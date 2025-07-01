Former Mass. judge asks FBI to launch investigation into death of Harmony Montgomery

BEDFORD, N.H. — A former Massachusetts judge has filed a formal complaint requesting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation launch an investigation into the death of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who was murdered by her father and vanished in 2019 after being placed in his care.

Adam Montgomery was found guilty in his daughter’s death in 2024 and sentenced to 56 years in prison on murder and other charges.

Carol Erskine, a long-time juvenile court judge and child advocate from Worcester, wants the FBI to initiate a criminal civil rights investigation into the conduct of New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families and those involved in Harmony’s case.

The complaint, which Erskine filed with the FBI’s Bedford office, alleges that DCYF, through “deliberate failures and possible falsification of records,” deprived Harmony, a child with a disability, of her constitutional rights, contributing to the abuse, neglect, and death.

The now-retired judge is hopeful that the FBI will review the facts of the case and determine whether federal civil rights laws were violated.

Erskine, the author of “A Cruel Injustice,” a book examining systemic failures in Harmony’s case in Massachusetts, explained her reasons for requesting the federal probe in the Granite State in a three-part series released in early June.

An independent review in 2022 found the Massachusetts child protection system failed to prioritize Harmony’s needs. In a report, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate said Harmony wasn’t made a priority in her own legal case, as neither the judge nor the attorneys put her medical, behavioral, and educational needs or safety at the forefront of custody discussions.

Police believe Harmony was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021.

Harmony’s body has not been found.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group