Former Marshfield officer accused of drunk driving, causing head-on crash officially suspended

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts POST Commission has officially suspended a former Marshfield police officer accused of crashing his car and seriously injuring a woman while driving intoxicated back in January.

Richard Perry is accused of crossing the double yellow lines twice while under the influence of alcohol in his Jeep.

According to the investigation, Perry passed a tow truck first, then attempted to pass a Hyundai Elantra. He instead crashed head on with a Honda Civic.

The driver of Hyundai Elantra was not injured. The driver of the Civic, 24-year-old Grace Owen, suffered multiple injuries including a brain bleed, according to the prosecution. She had to be extricated from the wreckage following the collision.

The suspension order was officially issued on Monday, March 9.

Perry is expected back in court on March 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group