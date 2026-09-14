Former Everett IT Director charged with mismanaging thousands of city funds for personal purchases

EVERETT, Mass. — A former IT Director from Everett has been charged with larceny after allegedly using taxpayer money on personal purchases, authorities announced.

Kevin Dorgan was charged with larceny over $1,200 in connection with using over $98,000 in taxpayer money. He was arrested at his residence and arraigned at Malden District Court on Friday, Sept. 11th. He was released on personal recognizance and is required to stay away from Everett City Hall and have no contact with any current or former City of Everett employees.

Dorgan was fired from the City of Everett back in March. After his termination, the city conducted an inventory of his office “and other spaces” and found numerous unopened and stacked packages.

An initial review found that Dorgan had made several purchases through the business’s Amazon account, which were determined to be fraudulent, mainly consisting of electric razors, bedding, and clothing items. A full review of all purchases made by Doran was to be conducted.

“The investigation subsequently revealed that between 2020 and 2026, among the thousands of items purchased using the City of Everett Amazon Account were over 700 items valued at over $98,000 sent to his home,” the Middlesex County District said. “Also, among the thousands, there were over 400 items that were identified as having no link to his employment.”

Of those items included Blu-ray players, video games, and Apple AirPods.

The case will return for a pretrial conference on October 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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