Former Norfolk County Sheriff’s Deputy Superintendent arrested, charged with extortion

BOSTON — The former Deputy Superintendent at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is accused of extortion and forcing his subordinates to perform free labor at his house during their public work shifts, the U.S. Attorney said.

Thomas Brady, 53, of Norwood, was arrested on Wednesday morning. He has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of extortion and three counts of use of interstate facilities to commit bribery and extortion, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Brady was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston later Wednesday.

According to the charging documents, from 2021 through May 2023, Brady served as the Assistant Deputy Superintendent for Jail Operations at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Brady was promoted in May 2023 to Deputy Superintendent.

Prosecutors allege that between December 2021 and mid-November 2022, Brady used his official position and authority as an Assistant Deputy Superintendent to order two of the department’s maintenance officers, who were his subordinates, to perform home repairs at his house during and after work hours.

During the first instance, in late 2021, Brady allegedly ordered one maintenance officer to install a new showerhead at Brady’s house, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the maintenance officer feared that if they refused Brady’s request, Brady would use his position to retaliate, and the maintenance officer could lose their preferred shift schedule or job.

Brady allegedly drove the maintenance officer to his home to install the showerhead during work hours, and then allegedly drove the maintenance officer back to the Sheriff’s Office to continue their workday.

During the second instance, on or about Feb. 13, 2022, which was a Sunday, Brady allegedly contacted the same maintenance officer to fix his water heater.

Prosecutors allege that the maintenance officer was unavailable that day. But the following morning, the maintenance officer allegedly drove to Brady’s home, instead of going to work at the Sheriff’s Office, to fix Brady’s water heater.

Specifically, after arriving at Brady’s home, the maintenance officer allegedly disconnected the existing water heater in Brady’s basement, carried the water heater to their truck and drove the water heater and Brady to Home Depot, prosecutors said.

There, Brady allegedly bought a new 50-gallon water heater, which the maintenance officer carried to their truck, drove back to Brady’s home, carried into Brady’s home, and connected.

Afterwards, the maintenance officer allegedly drove to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office to finish their shift.

Prosecutors allege that between October 2022 and mid-November 2022, Brady ordered a second maintenance officer to his home to fix the heating system.

Prosecutors said the second maintenance officer also feared that if they refused Brady’s request to fix the heating system, Brady would use his position to retaliate, and the maintenance officer could lose their preferred shift schedule or job.

The second maintenance officer allegedly complied with the order, and on or about Oct. 6, 2022, drove to Brady’s home to troubleshoot his heating system during his public work hours.

Days later, after Brady had subsequent problems with his heating system, he allegedly contacted the second maintenance officer to replace the circulator pump.

On or about Oct. 15, 2022, a third maintenance officer allegedly learned that Brady was looking for the second maintenance officer, and the two exchanged text messages, prosecutors said.

“Just a heads up someone is looking for you today,” one maintenance officer allegedly texted to the other.

“What the (expletive) do I do,” the other maintenance officer replied.

Twice between Nov. 1, 2022 and Nov. 2, 2022, the second maintenance officer allegedly returned to Brady’s residence – with the third maintenance officer assisting – where they drained the hot water system, removed the old circulator pump and installed the new circulator pump, prosecutors said.

Brady first joined the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office in 1996, serving as a corrections officer until 2021, when he was appointed assistant deputy superintendent of jail operations, according to a Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post in 2023.

If convicted, for each charge of extortion, Brady faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

If convicted, for each charge of use of interstate facilities to commit bribery and extortion, Brady faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

