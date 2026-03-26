Former Boston school bus driver to be arraigned in death of 5‑year‑old kindergartner

BOSTON — A former Boston school bus driver is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday in connection with the death of a 5‑year‑old kindergartner nearly one year ago.

The bus driver, 39‑year‑old Jean Charles, is being arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of manslaughter, along with reckless and negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Lens Arthur Joseph was killed on April 28, 2025, in Hyde Park when he was struck by a school bus moments after being dropped off at his bus stop, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Charles missed the child’s original bus stop, forcing Lens to cross in front of the bus to get home. Investigators allege Charles failed to follow required safety protocols designed to ensure children safely cross the street after exiting a school bus.

0 of 11 Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, after Lens walked in front of the bus, Charles drove forward after only a few seconds without making sure the child had safely crossed the roadway.

Authorities also say Charles’ school bus driving certificate was expired at the time of the crash.

This is the first time the former bus driver is appearing in court since the deadly incident.

The case has been under investigation since the collision occurred last spring.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group