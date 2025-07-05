Former Boston Bruins enforcer, longtime radio host Lyndon Byers dead at 61

BOSTON — Former Boston Bruins enforcer and longtime co-host of "The Hill-Man Morning Show" on WAAF, Lyndon Byers, died on the Fourth of July at the age of 61, the team announced Saturday.

In a post on X, the Bruins released the following statement on Byers’ passing:

The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyndon Byers. Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold, thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style, and was a key cog on the B’s teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup final in 1988 and 1990.” Following his playing career, Lyndon spent some 25 years as a local radio personality, entertaining scores of New Englanders every day with his quick wit and boisterous voice. A son of Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Lyndon became a true Bostonian, and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family. Our thoughts are with his wife, Annie, and son, Will, during this very difficult time. — Boston Bruins

Byers played in Boston from 1983 to 1992, scoring 24 goals, tallying 42 assists, and racking up 959 penalty minutes, a testament to his toughness on the ice.

During his hockey and radio career, Byers was affectionately known to fans as “LB.”

Byers’ wife, Annie, also shared news of her husband’s death in a post on Facebook.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce that LB passed away yesterday morning,” Annie wrote in the post. “We recognize how many people loved and cared for him and considered him a friend. Keep LB in your memory, remember his smile, and know how much he cared about all of you.”

Annie said information on a memorial service would be shared soon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group