‘Food-habituated’ black bear closes down campsite, poses safety risk

The Franconia Brook Tentsite in the Pemigewasset Ranger District has been closed due to a “food-habituated” black bear posing a safety risk.

In a Facebook post, the U.S. Forest Service says that the closure of the Franconia Brook Tentsite, located on the East Side Trail, comes after the bear damaged several tents and an enclosure, prompting concerns for public health and safety.

Campers are advised to store food properly in closed and locked vehicles or bear containers to prevent attracting bears.

Keeping a clean campsite is crucial to ensure bears and other animals do not forage for food.

Visitors should place coolers and food containers in their vehicles after meals and dispose of trash in bear-proof dumpsters.

“Improperly stored food not only attracts bears to people currently camping at a site,” the Forest Service said, “but lets the bear know that it can find food at that campsite in the future. ”

Visitors have been advised that if they fail to store their food properly, they risk their own safety and may receive a citation.

