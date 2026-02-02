Flooding could impact roads along the North and South Shore during high tide

SCITUATE, Mass. — Coastal communities along Massachusetts’ North and South Shores could see minor flooding and hazardous road conditions today as high astronomical tides combine with lingering effects from this weekend’s nor’easter.

The powerful storm churned up large offshore waves, which are now expected to push higher water levels toward the coastline. High tide in Scituate is expected just after 11 a.m., reaching around 11 feet, raising concerns about splashing waves onto nearby roads.

On Sunday, waves were already seen crashing over seawalls in Scituate. Town officials say freezing temperatures could make conditions especially dangerous.

Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau says any saltwater that splashes onto roads is likely to freeze quickly, creating slick and icy conditions for drivers. Large snowbanks left behind from last week’s storm add another challenge, as they can trap water and lead to pooling.

To reduce the risk, town crews were out with backhoes, cutting channels through snowbanks to help drain water off roadways.

“That storm is still off the coast,” Boudreau said. “The waves are going to be churning, so we are still concerned at that point about minor flooding in the places that we usually see flooding.”

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flooding advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Officials say most roads should remain passable, though splashover from rough surf is possible — particularly in low-lying coastal areas.

Similar concerns extend up the North Shore, including coastal roads in Salem, Gloucester, and Newburyport.

Drivers are urged to slow down near the coast, avoid flooded roadways, and allow extra travel time during the late-morning high tide.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group