Flight cancellations at Logan Airport disrupt spring break plans

Hundreds of flights were canceled in and out of Logan Airport Monday as severe weather hit the Boston area.

“It’s just kind of annoying, you know we’re trying to get to our spring break, have some fun, but weather got in the way,” said Molly Dempsey, a student at University of New Hampshire.

Massport issued a warning to travelers to check their flight status because of the high wind and rain in Boston.

“This morning, we got a text at like 4 AM that it was canceled, so then we rebooked to fly out at 4pm and then at like 9 we found out that was canceled too,” said Dempsey.

After two canceled flights, Dempsey rebooked her third flight Monday night to Miami instead of Fort Lauderdale to try to get to her spring break vacation with her friends.

Emma Leppajoki flew into Boston from Amsterdam only to learn her next flight to Kansas City was canceled.

“I didn’t know, so it was first when I got to the security check when they said the boarding pass didn’t work, so I had to go back to check and saw it was canceled,” said Leppajoki.

Now she can’t get out until Tuesday morning, so she’s scrambling to find a hotel in Boston as many others wait in long lines to rebook flights.

“I had already re-checked my luggage, so it’s like backpacking yeah, I’m gonna see Boston instead today,” said Leppajoki.

Thousands of flights were canceled across the country for severe weather from blizzards in the Midwest to tornado watches up the East coast.

Those strong winds were even triggering wildfires in the Plains.

Many travelers are now trying to stay positive with their last-minute change in plans.

“I arrive one day later for work but it’s fine these things happen you just kind of have to accept what it is,” said Leppajoki.

If you’re traveling over the next 24 hours, check with your airline before showing up to the airport since many airports across the country will continue to be impacted by these storms into Tuesday.

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