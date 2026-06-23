Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island this morning

BOSTON — UPDATE (6:58 a.m.) -- This warning has been canceled.

Previous alert:

We’re on a WEATHER ALERT this morning for flash flooding in our area.

This alert is in effect for Southeastern Bristol, Southeastern Plymouth, and Newport counties until 8:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/23 8:15AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/x1WXUNrq8G — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 23, 2026

Flooding is occurring in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island where 2-3″ rain has fallen, including New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol, Middleborough, Somerset, Portsmouth, Middletown, Fairhaven, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Little Compton, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, the NWS wrote, “Local law enforcement reported several cars submerged in floodwaters on Plymouth Avenue in Fall River. In addition, significant flooding was also reported on Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown. Re-developing thunderstorms were continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area.”

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Newport RI until 8:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/isBsBrSdZr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 23, 2026

The NWS added, “Excessive runoff will cause street flooding and rapid rises on streams and creeks in the warned area. Urbanized street flooding is likely in Fall River and New Bedford.”

The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the NWS warned. ”Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

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