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Jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-95 in Burlington snarls morning traffic

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Burlington, Massachusetts, is causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 50B, according to MassDOT.

The two left travel lanes are closed due to the incident.

“Closures are expected to continue during the morning commute,” MassDOT warned drivers.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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