BOSTON — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that broke out at a multi-family home in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a home on Train Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. found flames engulfing the second and third floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video shared by the fire department showed fire shooting from the windows as thick black smoke poured from the home.

Flames shoot from windows as Boston firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home Credit: Boston Fire Department

In an update shared shortly after 9 a.m., the department said the heavy fire had been knocked dow, but multiple crews still remained on the scene assessing the aftermath, with several ladder trucks blocking off the area.

Heavy fire knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/WQcBandeEE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 11, 2025

Detail companies will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots at the 2 alarm fire on Train street. Thank you to A-10. ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ for their continued support on this cold morning. pic.twitter.com/k7gd4U18Uf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 11, 2025

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

At least two residents were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

