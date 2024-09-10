Flames shoot through roof of Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters in Haverhill are battling a blaze that broke out at a multi-family home on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to the area of Lakeview Avenue for a report of a house fire found smoke and flames shooting from the roof upon arrival.

Video shows firefighters trying to put out hot spots in the building.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

