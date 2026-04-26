Flames engulf home in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mass. — An Ashland home was destroyed after flames engulfed the residence on Saturday night.

According to the Ashland Fire Department, at around 10:28 p.m. crews were dispatched to Blue Jay Lane.

Firefighters soon discovered the occupant of the home had gotten himself out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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