Five people hospitalized after police chase reaches 130 mph, ends in crash in Mass. city

TAUNTON, Mass. — Five people are in the hospital after state police say they led troopers on a high-speed chase in southern Massachusetts

State police troopers reported a white BMW X5 traveling south on Route 24 at over 100 miles per hour.

A trooper attempted to stop the speeding car but the driver accelerated away, eventually reaching speeds around 130 miles per hour as it raced down Route 24, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

A short time later, the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in Taunton.

First responders arrived and treated the five injured people. They were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition, police say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say charges will be announced at a later date.

