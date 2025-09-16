Five men facing federal kidnapping charges for disturbing Quincy case

QUINCY, Mass. — Four men were arrested at their homes in Boston, Quincy, and Wellsley early Tuesday morning in connection with a disturbing federal kidnapping case.

A fifth man was already in custody and is also charged in the case.

On Beale Street in Quincy, FBI and police Tuesday morning searched for evidence at the home of Anthony Lima, one of the four men arrested early Tuesday morning

Federal authorities say, on February 27, a Quincy man was kidnapped at gunpoint as he stepped out of his apartment and taken to a garage in Saugus, where he was physically assaulted and tortured.

Saugus garage where alleged torture took place

According to an affidavit, some of the abuse was recorded on a cellphone.

Eventually, the victim was driven back to Quincy, but only after he agreed to pay a ransom.

According to the feds, the victim’s wife stuffed an expensive Rolex watch and thousands of dollars in cash into a bag and threw it off the couple’s balcony to the kidnappers.

In March, this man, Brian Cardoso was arrested in Boston and arraigned in Quincy district court on a charge of receiving stolen property for allegedly using the victim’s credit card at a store in Boston.

In an affidavit, the feds allege that Cardoso is tied to a violent drug-dealing street gang in Boston.

He’s in custody and has already been arraigned in the case.

The other four men, Anthony Lima, Samuel Alouidor, Marcus Castaldi, and Melivin Coleman, are charged on federal counts of conspiracy to kidnap and witness intimidation.

They all pleaded not Guilty at their arraignments in Federal court in so. Boston.

The four men arrested Tuesday were ordered detained.

If found guilty, they face maximum penalties of life in prison.

