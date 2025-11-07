Five arrested following ‘street takeover’ in Fall River, officials say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials arrested 5 people over the weekend, as a result of a “street takeover,” according to Fall River Police.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday.

“Packs of 50-100 individuals on dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters and motorcycles congregated on city streets, disregarding traffic laws while performing reckless stunts,” Fall River Police say, adding that the event put “not only [the riders’] lives at risk, but the lives of innocent, law-abiding drivers and pedestrians at risk.”

Fall River police arrested Christopher Frias, Dylan Ploude, Aaron Pimental, Yethziel Medina, and Jerron Butler, all for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, as well as several other charges, police say.

Officials warn of the dangers this type of activity can pose to the public.

“Many of these riders are uninsured and have little to no experience operating these vehicles, often resulting in crashes, personal injury and property damage,” according to police.

As a result of the arrests, the Fall River Police Department towed four motorcycles, one ATV, and a scooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

