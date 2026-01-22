1st major winter storm in years could bring over a foot of snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The first major winter storm in years is expected to move into Massachusetts on Sunday, with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to the region.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the storm will be a long-duration event, with the potential of more than 24 hours of accumulation.

Snow is forecast to be light and powdery, with gusty winds and poor visibility—especially along the coast Sunday night.

Spear noted that exact timing may still shift depending on forecast models.

“As of now, that snow starts at some point on Sunday, either morning or afternoon, it does look like by Sunday afternoon and evening, snow accumulation is underway and looks to peak Sunday night, and into Monday,” Spear said in her Thursday morning forecast.

Spear said the storm will linger into Monday before slowly pulling away late in the afternoon.

“Snow chances today (Thursday morning), it looks like about 12 to 20 inches of snow,” Spear said. “A big part of my job is making sure you guys are prepared for a storm. It is a little too soon for a snow map, but I want to make sure you know that we are looking at a good chance of a foot or more of snowfall because that is going to take more preparation.”

Here is the trend today (Thursday) for widespread snowfall in southern #NewEngland Sunday-Monday. Most likely range is 12"-20" across Massachusetts. This graphic is just the first step to give you insight into what we're expecting and help you prepare. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xkDo3xpPPm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 22, 2026

Spear emphasized that storm totals and timing are still coming into focus and that early projections are meant to help communities, viewers, and plow drivers prepare.

If totals hold, this would be the biggest storm to hit the region in four years. The last time Boston saw more than a foot of snow was January. 29, 2022, when 23.6 inches fell.

