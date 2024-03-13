First Jetblue flight takes off for Dublin from Boston

BOSTON — St Patrick’s Day is almost here and the first non-stop flight from Dublin to Boston on JetBlue is ready for take off.

The flights will be daily and last until the end of September.

JetBlue flight 353 will depart Boston at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 7:25 a.m.

Starting in May you will also be able to take flights to Edinboro and Scotland.

These flights come on the heels of JetBlue’s failed merger with Spirit Airlines.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group