First human case of West Nile Virus identified in Mass. this year

A Middlesex County resident has been identified as the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

The patient is a woman in her 70s, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The DPH did not provide an update on her condition or reveal what town she lives in.

The risk for WNV is high in 10 municipalities in Suffolk and Middlesex counties and moderate in 193 municipalities in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

“West Nile virus can be a very serious disease and its presence in mosquitoes remains high right now in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “While September brings cooler air and the return to school for many in the state, the risk from WNV is going to be elevated for some time. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

“The mosquitoes will be with us until the first hard frost,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “People should use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, clothing to reduce exposed skin, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

