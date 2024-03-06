First Formula 1 racing arcade in US announces opening date for Boston location

BOSTON — The very first Formula 1 racing arcade in the United States will open in Boston this spring.

F1 Arcade, the world’s first premium simulator racing experience, will start welcoming guests in Boston’s Seaport on April 22 after the successful launch of two locations in the United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to bring the F1 Arcade experience to Boston this spring. After the incredible success of our London and Birmingham locations, we can’t wait for guests in the US to experience our high-energy hospitality and entertainment venue,” Adam Breeden, Founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, said in a news release.

Covering 15,500 square feet across two floors, the striking new venue will bring the glitz and glamor of Formula 1 to the bustling neighborhood year-round, delivering high-end sim racing, as well as exceptional food and beverages for guests, according to Breeden.

“From its jaw-dropping design and state-of-the-art simulators to its incredible bar, F1 Arcade has something for everyone,” Breeden explained. “Whether you want to enjoy great vibes and music, or get competitive with the thrill of the race -- this is an exceptional adrenaline-packed venue.”

A 37-foot-long bar serving up crafted cocktails will serve as the centerpiece of the venue, along with ceiling chandeliers inspired by F1 circuits and walls lined with neon lights that replicate the dynamic race telemetry.

Guests can immerse themselves in 69 cutting-edge, full-motion racing simulators that feature the world’s most iconic tracks. They can also create personal driver profiles, earn ‘Arcadians,’ the official currency of F1 Arcade, and exchange them for exclusive experiences, limited edition merchandise, and other products.

Those looking for a more exclusive experience will have the option of reserving a 2,400-square-foot private room, a bar for up to 200 guests, a dazzling 33-foot-long mirrored chandelier, and views of the Boston waterfront.

F1 Arcade Boston is the first of an ambitious US roll-out plan, with Washington D.C. set to open in late 2024, with additional cities planned for 2025 and beyond.

