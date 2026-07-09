Fireworks hurled at Mass. officers during Cape Verdean celebration; 3 charged, loaded gun seized

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Three people are facing charges after police say fireworks were thrown at officers who were dispersing crowds following Cape Verdean Independence Day festivities in New Bedford.

Officers responded to Montes Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, to help clear large crowds from the area after the celebration, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Police say officers were repeatedly directing people to leave when a lit firework was thrown near them, forcing officers to scramble to avoid debris. A second lit firework was then allegedly thrown directly at officers, striking three members of the department. Investigators said a third firework was later thrown into a nearby tree.

Officers identified one of the people involved and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect fled on foot before being captured following a brief pursuit.

Police arrested Jhan Carlos Baez, 19, of New Bedford, at the scene.

Following additional investigation and a review of body-worn camera footage, authorities reopened the case and charged Baez with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Investigators later identified additional suspects.

On Wednesday, police arrested Keishon Patterson, 26, of New Bedford, on an active warrant connected to the incident. He is charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of fireworks, and warrant arrest.

Police say that when Detective Isabel Ciulla-Monteiro arrested Patterson, he was allegedly carrying a loaded Ruger LCP handgun with six rounds of .380-caliber ammunition.

Patterson does not have a valid Massachusetts license to carry and was additionally charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to investigators.

A third suspect, Juante Lewis, 24, of New Bedford, was issued a criminal summons charging him with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

“Our officers showed tremendous restraint and professionalism while managing a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation,” New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement. “Through diligent follow-up investigation, they identified and held additional individuals accountable. The fact that one of those arrested was illegally carrying a loaded firearm underscores that these incidents can quickly escalate beyond reckless behavior and pose a serious threat to the safety of our officers and the public.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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