Firefighters in Sudbury rescue horse trapped in a wheelbarrow

SUDBURY, Mass. — Sudbury firefighters were called to help a stuck horse earlier this week.

Fire officials shared that the horse named Liam had his leg caught in a wheelbarrow.

Although fire officials credited Liam for being a patient patient but were eventually able to take the wheelbarrow apart and safely free the horse.

“Reluctantly, Liam agreed to have his picture taken as a token of his appreciation for his rescuers. We thank Liam and his owner for entrusting us to help in their time of need,” the Sudbury Fire Department shared on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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