Firefighters rescue pregnant goat from drainage pipe in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Firefighters in Pembroke rescued a pregnant goat who got stuck in a drainage pipe on Friday.

According to the Pembroke Fire Department, crews received a call from a resident saying their pet goat was trapped in a drainage pipe.

Upon arrival, firefighters estimated the goat was about 30 feet inside the drain pipe.

Crews carefully excavate and dismantle the pipe, which allowed them to safely release the goat, named Delilah.

Delilah was able to get out without getting injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group