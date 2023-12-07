BOXFORD, Mass. — Fire crews in Boxford rescued a small dog who had fallen into frigid waters Thursday morning.

The fire department says they responded to the area of Cleveland State Forest off of Rowley Road for a dog that was trapped on the ice. The dog, whose name is Charlie, was able to walk out about 30 ft. before becoming stuck, officials said.

“With the cold weather finally here, ice has started forming on some of the ponds and water sources around town,” said fire officials.

When crews arrived the ice was too thin to walk on and retrieve her, but they utilized their “ice rescue suits” to enter the freezing waters and reunite Charlie with her owners.

Firefighters rescue dog who fell through ice at Boxford pond (Boxford Fire Department)

Officials are reminding the public if you witness anyone or an animal fall through the ice, do not attempt to rescue them yourselves. Call 911 immediately, as firefighters train yearly for ice rescues and situations such as these.

“Please be cautious when around the ice as it has not been cold enough for a prolonged period of time for the ponds and water sources to be walkable,” Boxford fire officials said. “Remember, no ice is safe ice!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

