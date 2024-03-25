Firefighters from five communities rescue exotic animals from fire at Wakefield shop

WAKEFIELD — Firefighters from five different communities responded to a Wakefield strip mall Sunday night after smoke began to billow from a pet shop.

Firefighters from Melrose, Lynnfield, North Reading, Stoneham, and Wakefield could be seen carrying out numerous tanks and terrariums from North Shore Animal Acaemdy around 9:00 p.m., after smoke from the store wafted into nearby Dino’s Pizza around an hour and a half earlier.

Firefighters responded to the store and quickly worked to put out the flames.

Wakefield animal rescue

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan told Boston 25 News that no humans, civilians or firefighters, were injured during the response and that most of the animals taken out of the building were reptiles.

Most of the cold-blooded exotic animals were quickly ushered into cars and ambulances to keep their body temperature regular.

A representative from the Board of Health was also called to the scene to inspect the area and ensure food sources from the several nearby restaurants were not contaminated.

Wakefield fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes avail able.

