Firefighters extinguish three-alarm blaze at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Firefighters worked on Tuesday night to battle and extinguish a third-alarm fire at the Holyoke Mall.

According to officials, crews got a call around 11 p.m. for reports of fire coming from the roof of the mall.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire coming from the ductwork on the roof close to the area of the Target Store and heavy smoke throughout the mall.

According to fire crews, the fire was difficult to extinguish as it extended through the ductwork from the food court in the basement to the roof.

The fire was brought under control by 2 a.m and crews were clear the scene by 3 a.m.

There were no injuries to report and the cause was determined to be accidental caused by workers cutting the ductwork to clean and update it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

