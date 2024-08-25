Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at two-family home in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Everyone is out safely after an early morning fire at a two-family home in Gloucester.

According to Chief Eric Smith, fire crews responded to a report of smoke inside a home at 13 Green St. around 12:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire inside a first-floor closet and quickly worked to extinguish the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the closet and prevented it from spreading further into the home.

All occupants of the home were able to safely make it outside before firefighters arrived and there are no injuries to report.

Due to smoke damage throughout the home, all residents were displaced, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

